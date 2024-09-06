Icelandair sees 10% passenger growth in August

In August 2024, Icelandair transported 601,000 passengers, a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Of the total, 33% travelled to Iceland, 13% from Iceland, and 50% via Iceland, with the remaining 4% on domestic flights.

The load factor improved to 86.9%, while on-time performance reached 82.8%. Year-to-date, the airline has carried 3.2 million passengers, up 8% from last year.

CEO Bogi Nils Bogason highlighted the success of the Stopover programme and the airline’s focus on the “via” market, alongside plans to add Lisbon to its network in October.