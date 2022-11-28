[Pics] HiSky’s inaugural flight from Bucharest lands at Brussels Airport

On Monday 29 November 2022, Moldovan airline HiSky launched its thrice-weekly flights from Bucharest to Brussels under its Romanian Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The Airbus A320 with Romanian registration YR-SKY landed at Brussels Airport around 12:30 under flight number H4 245. The captain for this flight was the company’s CEO, Iulian Scorpan.

The event at the departure gate, with speeches by Mr Piet Demunter, COO Brussels Airport and Mr lulian Scorpan, CEO HiSky, included the cutting of the cake, the ribbon cutting, as well as the official baptising of the aircraft by the airport fire brigade.

HiSky is an airline registered in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, operating international flights from its bases established in the two European countries. The company was founded in 2020 and by November 2022 it had already transported over 600,000 passengers on scheduled and charter routes. The company operates a fleet of five aircraft, with an average age of 7 years, from the Airbus A320 family, namely four A320 aircraft with 180 seats and one A319 aircraft in a 144-seat configuration. In addition to the current 15 routes, come the 2023 summer season, HiSky will expand its portfolio with long-haul routes to be operated with two new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft scheduled to join the company’s fleet in March.

With the launch of the Bucharest – Brussels route, the company is officially starting the winter season with three weekly flights, departing from Bucharest Henri Coancla International Airport (OTP) to Brussels Airport (BRU) and return. The flights will be operated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday according to the schedule:

Bucharest (OTP) 10:40 -12:20 Brussels (BRU) Brussels (BRU) 13:20 -16:50 Bucharest (OTP)

Brussels is the second international destination, after Israel, Tel Aviv, that the airline will operate regularly, departing from the Bucharest base, after the opening of the hub, in the spring of this year.