1st October strike at Brussels Airport: all flights cancelled, affecting 50,000 passengers

On October 1st, Brussels Airport is expected to see a significant disruption, as no flights will operate due to a large-scale union strike. Around 50,000 passengers have been affected by the protest, organized under the banner “Race to the bottom,” a collective action against mounting work pressure and deteriorating working conditions. The unions have called on airport workers and subcontractors to join the strike, with plans to gather at 10 AM at the airport entrance.

The unions highlight a series of unresolved issues including:

High work pressure: Employees report being overworked without sufficient support.

Poor maintenance of airport infrastructure: Workers have voiced concerns about inadequate upkeep of facilities, which exacerbates problems like uncomfortable workplace temperatures.

Lack of public transport: Insufficient and costly public transportation options are also cited, alongside a shortage of accessible parking for staff.

Inadequate employee facilities: Complaints include a lack of basic amenities such as rest areas for personnel.

Absence of negotiations with the airport operator (BAC): Despite raising concerns multiple times, unions claim management has taken no action.

Despite ongoing profits for the airport operator, the unions argue that staff have been left in the cold. They are pushing for urgent improvements in working conditions and a more open dialogue with Brussels Airport Company (BAC).

The strike is part of a broader European action to challenge increasing pressure on workers across various industries, with the aviation sector particularly hard-hit by rising demand and insufficient staffing levels. This protest signals a call for systemic changes in how the workforce is treated, not only at Brussels Airport but across the broader aviation sector.