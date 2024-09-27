Brussels Airport and Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes launch steeper approach tests to reduce noise and emissions

Brussels Airport and skeyes, in collaboration with the HERON project, will begin demonstration flights on October 1st, testing steeper approach trajectories to reduce noise pollution, CO2 emissions, and fuel consumption.

The project explores increasing the standard descent angle from 3.0 degrees to 3.2 and 3.5 degrees on runways 25R and 25L. This aims to keep aircraft at higher altitudes and slower speeds for longer, minimising noise for nearby communities.

The tests, part of the SESAR program supported by Eurocontrol and Airbus, will occur in two phases: October to December 2024 (3.2 degrees) and February to April 2025 (3.2 and 3.5 degrees). Airlines including DHL, Brussels Airlines, TUI, and Vueling will participate, with other airlines maintaining standard descent procedures.

The HERON project, involving 26 partners across 11 countries, seeks to demonstrate innovative solutions for quieter, cleaner, and more efficient air transport.