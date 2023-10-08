Flynas to launch three weekly flights connecting Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Brussels Airport

In a recent discovery by a forum member on aviation24.be, it has been revealed that Flynas, the Saudi Arabian low-cost airline, is set to launch three weekly flights connecting Jeddah and Brussels from 2 December, on Airbus A320neo aircraft and at least until the end of Winter 2023/2024 season.

The decision to operate these flights signals Flynas’ strategic expansion: the airline recently made an order for 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft. Brussels, as the de facto capital of the European Union, serves as a crucial hub for both business and leisure travelers, and the new route is expected to cater to the needs of a diverse range of passengers.

The frequency of three weekly flights provides flexibility for travelers, allowing for various travel itineraries and accommodating both business and leisure schedules. Flynas is known for its focus on offering cost-effective and efficient travel solutions, and this new route aligns with the airline’s mission to provide accessible air travel options.

While reviewing the flight schedules on the Flynas website, Aviation24.be noticed that several flights between Brussels and Jeddah with specific flight number XY641 and XY642 are listed; however, attempts to book these flights result in a ‘SOLD OUT’ status.

Despite our efforts to obtain comments from both Brussels Airport and Flynas, as of yesterday, we have not received a response from either party.

Source: BRU Winter 2023-2024: news, new routes, airlines (aviation24.be forums)