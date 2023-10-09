Three dead in Chilliwack, Canada, plane crash; cause under investigation

By
André Orban
-
0
20

Three people tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Chilliwack, British Columbia. The incident involved a Piper PA-34 Seneca registered C-GTYH, and all occupants, the pilot and two Indian trainee pilots, perished.

A Piper PA-34-200 Seneca, operated by SkyQuest Aviation, impacted the terrain while on approach to land to Chilliwack Airport. All three occupants sustained fatal injuries in the crash, whose cause remains unknown, prompting an investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Authorities are notifying the victims’ next of kin, and thankfully, there were no additional injuries or risks to the public.

The incident occurred near a local motel, and emergency services responded promptly to the scene.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.