Belgian Intelligence is scrutinising Alibaba’s presence at Liège Airport

Belgian intelligence is investigating China’s Alibaba Group Holding’s presence at Liège Airport, focusing on potential spying or interference activities by Chinese entities, including Alibaba.

The scrutiny is prompted by concerns about Alibaba’s compliance with Chinese laws that require data sharing with Chinese authorities and intelligence services. Experts express concerns about Alibaba gaining insights into European supply chains and potential access to information about consumers.

Alibaba’s logistics arm, Cainiao, has strongly denied the allegations, stating it complies with all applicable laws and regulations. Alibaba had signed an agreement with the Belgian government in 2018 to establish an e-commerce trade hub run by Cainiao, including investments in logistics infrastructure.