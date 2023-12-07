Etihad announces flights to the dream island of Bali

Etihad Airways is set to launch direct flights to Bali, Indonesia, commencing from April 23, 2024. The airline will operate non-stop flights four times a week from Abu Dhabi to Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) in Denpasar, Bali. These flights have been strategically scheduled to seamlessly connect with Etihad’s global network, allowing passengers to easily transfer to their resort destinations upon arrival.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, expressed enthusiasm about this maiden flight to Bali, highlighting the island’s allure with its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and stunning beaches. The flight timings are designed to accommodate visitors from Europe and North America, offering opportunities for extended stays or convenient stopovers in Abu Dhabi to explore the city’s attractions and hospitality.

Etihad will operate its flights to Bali using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, renowned for its comfort and exceptional service, providing travellers with a premium experience throughout their journey. The flights are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, catering to passengers seeking both relaxation and adventure on this tropical escape.