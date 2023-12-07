Córdoba Airport resumes commercial passenger flights after 15 years

Córdoba Airport (ODB/LEBA) celebrated its return to commercial passenger service after 15 years with the departure of a Czech Airlines flight QS4388 bound for Prague. The Airbus A320 (reg. OK-HEU) flight, part of a tourist package by Mapatours, marked the launch of the terminal building and showcased a special device developed for efficient passenger processing.

The airport introduced streamlined procedures, coordinating with handling agents and security personnel to optimise baggage check-in, passenger control, and boarding. This initiative signifies ongoing efforts to meet technical standards for commercial flights, including AFIS implementation and approach chart publication.

Aena, the airport operator, will soon award a 2.3 million euro project to expand the terminal, doubling its current size and continuing the modernisation efforts. This expansion aims to accommodate the growing interest of airlines in operating routes to Córdoba, with ongoing efforts to attract new connections. Aena collaborates with local entities to promote tourism and business, offering rate discounts for new connections and actively engaging with airlines through international fairs and business cases for potentially lucrative routes.