Malta International Airport welcomes more than half a million passengers in November (+7%)

In November, Malta International Airport recorded a total of 528,923 passenger movements, marking a 7.2% increase compared to 2019 figures. The busiest day occurred during the school mid-term holidays, seeing over 25,000 passengers pass through the airport.

The seat load factor (SLF) reached nearly 85%, demonstrating strong demand and surpassing 2019 levels by 6.8%. Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany remained top contributors to passenger traffic, while Poland reclaimed its position among the top five markets after a seven-month hiatus.

Poland’s resurgence was highlighted by a remarkable 120% increase in passenger travel compared to 2019, with flights between seven Polish destinations and Malta operating at a high 92% seat occupancy. Germany also showed a high SLF of 90% despite not yet reaching its 2019 traffic levels.