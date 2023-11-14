Ethiopian Airlines purchases 11 Boeing 787s and 20 Boeing 737 MAX during Dubai Air Show

Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing have finalized an agreement for the purchase of 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. This landmark deal, announced today during the Dubai Air Show, is the largest-ever order of Boeing airplanes by an African carrier.

The order includes an option for Ethiopian Airlines to acquire an additional 15 787 Dreamliners and 21 737 MAX airplanes, reinforcing the carrier’s commitment to modernize and expand its fleet. The CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating that the new aircraft will support the airline’s growth plan and Vision 2035 Strategy.

Highlighting the environmentally conscious approach of Ethiopian Airlines, the order features the 787-9 Dreamliner variant, known for its 25% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared to its predecessors. Additionally, the 737-8 model, chosen for its 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions, as well as a 50% smaller noise footprint, aligns with the carrier’s commitment to advanced and sustainable aviation.

This commitment positions Ethiopian Airlines to diversify and strengthen its current fleet of over 80 Boeing jets, making it Africa’s leading operator of Dreamliners. The order for 737 MAX jets will further boost the airline’s backlog for this fuel-efficient model.

In a collaborative effort to enhance passenger experience, Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have also agreed to work together on cabin modification services for the carrier’s existing 787 Dreamliners. The retrofits will include advanced in-flight entertainment and new seats across all cabins, featuring lie-flat business-class seats from Boeing joint venture Adient Aerospace.

Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, commended Ethiopian Airlines for its leadership in the African aviation sector and acknowledged the enduring collaboration between the two entities, spanning over 75 years. The airline’s confidence in Boeing’s products reflects the longstanding success of their partnership.

As Ethiopian Airlines looks forward to integrating these state-of-the-art aircraft into its fleet, this substantial order stands as a testament to the carrier’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and passenger comfort.