Air Arabia secures order for 240 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power Airbus A320neo family fleet

In an announcement made during the Dubai Air Show 2023, low-cost airline Air Arabia revealed a major order for 240 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power its existing order of 120 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including the new A321XLR. The agreement encompasses a multi-year services agreement and spare engines, reinforcing the airline’s dedication to efficiency and sustainability.

The state-of-the-art LEAP-1A engines will propel Air Arabia’s existing order of 120 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, consisting of 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo, and 20 A321XLR airplanes scheduled for delivery in 2025. This strategic engine investment aligns with Air Arabia’s focus on fuel efficiency, environmental responsibility, and operational excellence.

Air Arabia has been a CFM customer since 2003, initially operating with a CFM56-5B-powered Airbus A320. With a current fleet of 71 Airbus A320ceo and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the airline’s expanded partnership with CFM International underscores its commitment to achieving higher levels of operational efficiency and sustainability.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, emphasized the role of the CFM engine in supporting the airline’s growth strategy and environmental objectives. The LEAP engine family, known for its efficiency, performance, and lower environmental impact, is set to contribute significantly to Air Arabia’s fleet expansion.

Gael Méheust, President & CEO of CFM International, expressed delight at the expanded partnership, highlighting the valuable recognition of LEAP engine performance. The LEAP engine family boasts the fastest accumulations of flight hours in commercial aviation history, with over 40 million engine flight hours and 18 million flight cycles.

As Air Arabia celebrates its 20th year of successful operations, this engine acquisition underscores the airline’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the low-cost aviation industry. The advanced CFM LEAP engine family not only provides superior fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions but also contributes to a quieter and more sustainable aviation experience. Since its entry into service in 2016, the LEAP engine has enabled customers to save more than 28 million tons of CO2, reinforcing Air Arabia’s position as a leader in the evolving landscape of aviation.