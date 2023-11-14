Norwegian expands Summer 2024 routes with 40 new destinations and point-to-point options

During Summer, from 31 March to 27 October 2024, Norwegian will fly to 123 destinations compromising 332 routes. The airline today launched a total of 40 new routes, including new point-to-point routes outside the Nordics. The airline eyes expansion as , next Summer, the airline will have a fleet of 90 aircraft.

“Leisure and business travellers can choose from even more destinations when flying with Norwegian. A total of 40 new routes have been added to the route programme with nine new routes from Norway, 17 new routes from Denmark, nine from Sweden and two new routes from Finland,” Norwegian said.

New point-to-point routes between Malaga-Munich, Alicante-Munich, Riga-Corfu, and Riga-Tivat are also part of the programme for next year.

“Launching these new routes expands our network and offers our customers more choice. From our bases in Europe, we are also starting new point-to-point routes. We are looking forward to a busy summer season and to welcoming our customers on board,” said Magnus Thome Maursund, Chief Commercial Officer in Norwegian.

Norwegian adds Basel, Lyon, Montpellier, Pristina, Zadar and Bari amongst other destinations to the summer programme. A new route between London Gatwick and Gothenburg will operate with four weekly flights from 2 May.

The new Munich-Malaga and Munich-Alicante routes will operate throughout the summer season, as will the routes Riga-Corfu and Riga-Tivat.

“Our exiting new destinations will take travellers to vibrant European cities and destinations with crystal clear waters and sandy beaches. Our job is to make sure we get our customers to where they want to go and that their journey is as pleasant and smooth as possible,” said Magnus Thome Maursund.