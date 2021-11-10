Emirates signs Memorandum of Understanding for codesharing with Garuda Indonesia

Codeshare flights to facilitate seamless connectivity on 18 routes between Indonesia, Middle East, Africa and Europe; Seven new domestic destinations in Indonesia to be accessible to customers on Emirates tickets

Both airlines to explore mutual benefits for members of their frequent flyer programmes

Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a codeshare partnership between both airlines.

The new partnership allows customers of the world’s largest international airline, based in Dubai, and the flag carrier of Indonesia to enjoy seamless connectivity on new routes across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe. In addition to expanding the breadth of each airline’s networks, with travel made possible on a single ticket, Emirates and Garuda Indonesia will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer programmes, to enable customers of both airlines to earn and redeem loyalty points for reward tickets, upgrades and other exclusive benefits.

Subject to required regulatory approvals, the codeshare agreement is expected to come into effect from January 2022, with customer benefits to include seamless booking, ticketing, one baggage policy and check-through to the final destination in addition to travel benefits across 18 routes on both airlines’ networks.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates said: “We are pleased to forge a codeshare partnership with Garuda Indonesia to provide our customers with access to additional destinations in Indonesia and which also allows them to enjoy seamless and convenient connectivity to eight domestic destinations to and from Dubai and to our global network through Jakarta, and three destinations through Denpasar.

Indonesia is an important market for Emirates and our partnership with Garuda Indonesia is testament to Emirates’ commitment to continuously strengthen our network, and complement our offering. Through the expanded, combined network of both airlines, we are able to offer our customers a more seamless experience through check-in, bag check and boarding on every leg of their journey, all with a single ticket. We look forward to working with Garuda Indonesia and nurturing the relationship to bring more valuable benefits to our customers and their travel experience.”

Irfan Setiaputra, President & CEO, Garuda Indonesia said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Emirates that gives their inbound passengers seamless access to top travel destinations in Indonesia connected by Garuda’s domestic network. Outbound Garuda passengers will also benefit from this partnership as it gives them access to a wider range of destinations served by Emirates.

This partnership is timely as countries are expected to start to reopen their borders for international flights and ease their travel restrictions. It will also help open up many opportunities for Indonesia’s trade and tourism activities,” he added.

Under the codeshare agreement, Emirates customers will be able to connect to and from Denpasar (DPS), Surabaya (SUB), Makassar (UPG), Balikpapan (BPN), Manado (MDC), Medan (MES), Padang (PDG) and Solo (SOC) airports on flights operated by Garuda Indonesia from Jakarta (CGK), to Dubai and beyond with a single ticket. Additionally, routes directly connecting Denpasar (DPS) with Surabaya (SUB) and Makassar (UPG), will be available for passengers’ convenience. Tickets can be purchased online on Emirates’ website or through Emirates’ local sales offices and travel agents for travel starting from 2 January 2022.

Garuda Indonesia will also add their marketing code to flights on eight routes, operated by Emirates, including between Dubai and Jakarta (CGK), Denpasar (DPS), Bahrain (BAH), Moscow (DME), Johannesburg (JNB), Cairo (CAI) London (LHR) and Manchester (MAN).

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 21 airline partners and two rail companies around the world. Additionally, Emirates also has interline cooperation agreements with over 115 airlines and rail companies.