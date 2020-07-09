Emirates resumes flights to 6 more cities: Geneva, Los Angeles, Dar es Salaam, Prague, Sao Paulo and Boston

Airline’s network connects over 50 cities to and through Dubai in August

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August), offering customers even more travel options.

This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’ve seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place.”

Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai. Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

