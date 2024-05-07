Scoot’s inaugural revenue flights with Embraer E190-E2 fleet

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has initiated revenue flights with its new Embraer E190-E2 fleet. The first aircraft, named Explorer 3.0, embarked on its journey from Singapore’s Changi Airport to Krabi, Thailand.

Martyn Holmes, Chief Commercial Officer of Embraer Commercial Aviation, congratulated Scoot on this milestone and praised the modern and fuel-efficient E2 aircraft. The launch event, held at Changi Airport, marked the departure of the first revenue flight.

Explorer 3.0’s operation will result in increased flight frequency to Krabi and Hat Yai, with both destinations now served 10 times weekly. Scoot’s second E190-E2 has also arrived in Singapore and is set to commence revenue flights shortly.