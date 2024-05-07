FAA opens new investigation into Boeing, this time for employee misconduct

The American aviation authority FAA has announced a new safety investigation into aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The investigation aims to determine whether employees may have tampered with documents during inspections of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

According to Boeing, some of the checks on the connection between the fuselage and the wings were omitted and still registered as completed. The company says it is not an urgent safety issue and that no aircraft need to be grounded.

Boeing became aware of the practices when an employee observed the violation of inspection requirements and informed management. Subsequently, Boeing says, the FAA was immediately notified. The regulator will now investigate which inspections were not performed and to what extent test results were falsified.

Boeing has been in crisis since the beginning of this year due to multiple defects in its aircraft. It started with a door panel coming loose during a flight of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9. Loose parts were also later found on other MAX 9 aircraft. CEO Dave Calhoun of the troubled aircraft manufacturer has already announced that he will leave the company. Several other top executives are also leaving.