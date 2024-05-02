Emirates resumes flights to Phnom Penh via Singapore, expanding Far East network

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has resumed its daily scheduled flights to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, via Singapore. This return to service marks a significant expansion of Emirates’ Far East network to 21 points, with Singapore operations now offering four daily flights.

The inaugural flight, EK348, arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport on May 1st, operated by a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The arrival was celebrated with a traditional Cambodian dance performance and attended by esteemed guests, including His Excellency Dr. Mao Havannall, Minister in Charge of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management, highlighted Cambodia’s cultural richness and growing economy, making it an attractive destination for leisure and business travellers. The linked services between Singapore and Phnom Penh aim to support trade and business movements between the two regional hubs, as well as facilitate convenient shipment of imports and exports.

Cyril Girot, CEO of Cambodia Airports, expressed excitement over Emirates’ return, stating that it enhances passengers’ travel options and improves their journey experience.

Emirates’ daily flight EK348 departs Dubai, arrives in Singapore, then continues to Phnom Penh. The return flight, EK349, leaves Phnom Penh, arrives in Singapore, and returns to Dubai. With convenient timings, passengers can seamlessly connect to Emirates’ extensive global network.

Furthermore, Emirates SkyCargo will play a crucial role in driving trade from Cambodia, offering significant cargo capacity to key markets worldwide. Over the past two years, Emirates SkyCargo has handled thousands of tonnes of cargo to and from Phnom Penh via road feeder services and interline partnerships. With the launch of the daily passenger flight, Emirates SkyCargo aims to streamline operations and strengthen trade links further.

Passengers travelling with Emirates can expect a luxurious experience onboard the modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring private suites in First Class, lie-flat seats in Business Class, and spacious seating in Economy Class. Emirates offers an unmatched culinary experience, a wide selection of entertainment options, and multiple award-winning services, ensuring passengers enjoy a truly exceptional journey.