Emirates launches services to Montréal, its second Canadian destination, in July

Emirates is to launch daily flights to Montreal from Dubai starting on July 5. It will become Emirates’ second gateway in Canada, after Toronto. The flights will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration.

Emirates will launch daily flights from Dubai to Montreal with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, starting on July 5. They will complement the airline’s daily A380 services to Toronto.

Emirates’ network will then expand to 18 points across the Americas, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Passengers from Montreal can connect safely and seamlessly through Emirates’ global network of over 130 destinations in over 70 countries and territories.