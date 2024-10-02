Qatar Airways to launch new direct flights to Toronto from December 2024

Qatar Airways will introduce three weekly non-stop flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting on 11 December 2024, marking its second destination in Canada after Montréal.

The new route, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER with 42 Qsuite Business Class seats and 312 Economy Class seats, strengthens the airline’s North American presence and offers Canadian travellers seamless connections to global destinations such as Colombo, Bangkok, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The expansion reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to enhancing connectivity for its Canadian customers and bolstering its position as a leading global airline.

The flight schedule includes departures from Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 09:50, arriving in Toronto at 15:55 local time. Return flights depart Toronto at 20:00 and arrive in Doha at 16:30 the following day.