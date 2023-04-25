Fly2Sky to operate Airbus A320 for TUI fly Belgium

Fly2Sky, a provider of aviation services, will provide TUI fly Belgium with wet-lease aircraft capacity from April 15th till Mid-June 2023. This includes the provision of one A320 Airbus aircraft, crew, and maintenance services for the summer season of 2023. The aircraft will be operated by Fly2Sky and will be based in Brussels, Belgium.

“We are excited to operate for TUI in Belgium,” said Aleksandrs Gusevs, Chief Commercial Officer, “This is a testament to our ability to provide flexible and efficient aviation solutions whilst not compromising on our highest levels of safety, quality and reliability.”

The agreement is part of Fly2Sky’s ongoing commitment to expanding its operations in the European market.

Fly2Sky is a leading provider of aviation services based in Sofia, Bulgaria, offering a range of solutions to customers around the world. The company operates a fleet of modern, efficient Airbus aircraft, and has a team of experienced professionals dedicated to delivering the highest levels of safety, quality, and reliability.