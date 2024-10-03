Emirates resumes daily flights to Lagos, reinstating key connections

Emirates has resumed its daily passenger services to Lagos, Nigeria, reestablishing vital connectivity between Lagos and Dubai.

This much-anticipated service, which is expected to bolster business and leisure travel, was marked by an official delegation and an exclusive event in Lagos. Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, the flights offer premium travel options, including First Class, and provide over 300 tonnes of weekly belly-hold cargo capacity to support Nigerian exports.

Emirates SkyCargo will aid Nigerian businesses, while passengers can also enjoy seamless connections to global destinations through Dubai.