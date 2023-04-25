London Heathrow Airport releases commemorative luggage tag for King’s Coronation

Heathrow Airport will be releasing a limited edition commemorative luggage tag to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. The tag has been designed by London-based artist Morag Myerscough, who is renowned for her creative emphasis on space and place. The design includes an array of colours and an archway symbolising Heathrow’s role as the gateway to the UK.

Myerscough’s approach was to make the tag bold, colourful, and positive, marking the day with “CR III 2023” and an abstract gateway on the reverse side, echoing how Heathrow is the gateway to the UK and the world.

The tags will be given out to passengers from May 1st to May 10th, with 12,000 tags to match the number of flights arriving and departing from Heathrow during that time.

Heathrow has a long history of supporting and celebrating the monarchy, and the luggage tag is the latest example of this tradition. In addition to the luggage tag, Heathrow will also be hosting various activities to mark the occasion, including decorating streets with bunting and flowers and showcasing a set of royal portraits in Terminal 5.