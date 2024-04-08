Riga Airport handled more than 1.3 million passengers in the first three months

Riga Airport in Latvia saw a significant increase in passenger numbers during the first three months of the year, handling over 1.3 million passengers.

In March alone, the airport served 509,000 passengers, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year. Direct passengers increased by nine percent, surpassing 410,000 and exceeding pre-pandemic levels by four percent. Transit passengers also saw a rise, comprising 19 percent of all travellers.

The airport managed 4,677 flights in March, three percent more than the previous year. National carrier airBaltic and low-cost airline Ryanair were the dominant players, with airBaltic handling 55 percent of passengers and Ryanair 26 percent.

Additionally, the airport handled 1,481 tonnes of air cargo in March and 3,970 tonnes since the beginning of the year, with airBaltic leading in cargo transport.