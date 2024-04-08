Maastricht Aachen Airport expands reach with Malaysia Airlines partnership

Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) has been selected by Malaysia Airlines (MH) as its latest European destination for a weekly cargo connection from Kuala Lumpur.

This partnership marks MST as the second European airport served by Malaysia Airlines, following Schiphol Amsterdam Airport (AMS). The scheduled weekly flight, operated by MH’s fuel-efficient Airbus A330F, is set to commence on April 13.

With strategic investments from Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) and the province of Limburg, MST aims to enhance its infrastructure and attract more cargo flights, solidifying its position as a premier freight destination in Europe.