EasyJet expands Lapland connectivity with new routes to Kittilä from Milan and Paris

easyJet is set to launch new routes from Milan Malpensa and Paris Charles de Gaulle to Kittilä Airport in November 2024, enhancing connectivity to Finland’s Lapland region.

The Milan-Kittilä route will operate twice weekly (Wednesdays and Sundays) from November 20, 2024, to March 26, 2025. The Paris-Kittilä service will also run twice weekly (Thursdays and Sundays) from November 21, 2024, to March 23, 2025.

These additions bring easyJet’s total routes to Lapland Airports to 19 for the winter season, including flights from London Gatwick and Manchester. The expanded network highlights Lapland’s growing popularity as a winter travel destination, supporting ongoing tourism growth.