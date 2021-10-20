Delta Air Lines fast-tracks New York City growth with 8,000 more seats daily

The airline’s capacity increase also restores nonstops to the top 40 U.S. markets from JFK and LaGuardia

Adding over 100 daily flights in NYC this fall – a 25% capacity increase compared to summer 2021

Restoring nonstop service to NYC’s top 40 domestic markets

JFK and LGA’s largest carrier operating over 400 daily flights to 92 destinations

After a summer of recovery, Delta Air Lines isn’t slowing down in bringing back more flights and destinations for New York’s business and leisure travellers alike. By November, Delta will add more than 100 total daily departures from John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport compared to the airline’s summer 2021 schedule – translating to approximately 8,000 additional seats each day.

“We’re adding 25% more capacity this fall to meet the significant demand for business and international travel going into next year,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “We continue to provide more choice and convenience while rebuilding our global connectivity and delivering what Delta does best – putting our customers first with exceptional, reliable service and a premium travel experience.”

Not only will Delta restore nonstop service to all of New York’s 40 most popular domestic markets by next month, but multiple key business markets will also see meaningful boosts in flight options, including Boston (BOS), Washington, D.C. (DCA), Raleigh-Durham (RDU) and Charlotte (CLT). This follows Delta’s already expanded service to NYC’s biggest corporate markets earlier this fall, like Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Houston (IAH) – part of Delta’s thoughtful approach to adding capacity in line with the return of demand.

Delta also recently launched a new LGA service to Toronto (YYZ) and will launch a new flight to Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH) starting Nov. 1.

Delta will offer the most flights and seats of any carrier at JFK and LGA with 400 total daily departures to 92 domestic and international destinations. And every Delta flight at JFK, LGA and EWR will now offer a First Class experience, due to the removal of smaller, 50-seat aircraft from all NYC markets.

Delta has also expanded its Airbus A220 flights in New York, complementing a similar expansion at its rapidly-growing Boston hub, to Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Houston (IAH). The A220 offers customers a spacious, modernised experience with the widest Main Cabin seats in our fleet, high-capacity overhead bins and extra-large windows.

Oct 19, 2021 12:00