SAS and Delta Air Lines strengthen partnership with new codeshare agreement after SAS joins SkyTeam

SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Delta Air Lines have signed a codeshare agreement, effective September 25, 2024, enhancing travel connections between North America and Scandinavia. This move follows SAS’s recent entry into the SkyTeam alliance on September 1.

The partnership will offer customers increased travel options, allowing SAS passengers to access over 150 North American destinations via Delta’s major hubs, while Delta customers can reach 50 destinations in Northern Europe through SAS’s hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

The agreement also includes reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, allowing passengers to earn and redeem points on both airlines.

SAS’s Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Verhagen, highlighted the increased connectivity, including a new direct route from Copenhagen to Seattle. Delta’s Senior Vice President of Alliances, Perry Cantarutti, emphasised the improved access to Northern Europe and enhanced travel experiences for customers.