Delta’s record 2025 transatlantic expansion: new routes to Sicily and beyond, and resumption of Atlanta-Brussels

Delta Air Lines is launching its largest-ever trans-Atlantic summer schedule for 2025, offering new direct flights to top European destinations, including Catania, Sicily, and enhanced routes to Rome, Milan, Naples, Barcelona, Dublin, and Brussels. With over 700 weekly flights to 33 cities, travellers can now explore more of Europe from key U.S. hubs such as New York-JFK, Atlanta, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Detroit.

In particular, Delta is re-introducing a three-times-weekly nonstop service from Atlanta to Brussels, providing a convenient connection between the U.S. and Belgium’s vibrant capital. Known for its rich history, world-class museums, and role as the centre of the European Union, Brussels is now even more accessible. This route complements Delta’s existing service from New York-JFK, further enhancing access to this important European city.

Key highlights of Delta’s 2025 expansion include the debut of Delta One Lounges, free international Wi-Fi, and increased premium seating on the A330-900 and A350-900 aircraft. New destinations like Catania and enhanced service to Rome and Naples solidify Delta’s position as the leading U.S. carrier in Italy, with a 10% boost in service year-over-year.

Delta Vacations complements this expansion by offering curated travel experiences, from luxury stays to private tours. With its expanded routes and enhanced onboard amenities, Delta is ensuring a more comfortable, connected, and luxurious flying experience across the Atlantic.