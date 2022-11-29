Croatia Airlines signs firm order for six A220 aircraft

Croatia Airlines, Croatia’s national flag carrier based in Zagreb, has signed a firm order for six A220-300 aircraft. Croatia Airlines plans to lease an additional nine A220s, taking its total commitment for the type to 15.

The A220s will replace previous generation aircraft in the company’s fleet, reducing operating costs as well as improving environmental efficiency and competitiveness while offering passengers unrivaled comfort throughout its fleet.

“Today’s signing of a contract for the purchase of state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft is a very special moment for all of us at Croatia Airlines. It marks the beginning of a new period of aviation, a new period in the life of Croatia Airlines, a new period for our passengers, and a new period for Croatia’s tourism and economy as a whole,” said Jasmin Baji?, CEO and President of the Management Board of Croatia Airlines.

“We are thrilled to add Croatia Airlines as a new A220 customer. The A220 is ideally suited to Croatia’s aviation needs, providing operational flexibility and efficiency allowing its airline to pursue its ambition for both regional and international connectivity without compromising on any aspect, be it passenger comfort or trip and seat cost economics,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

The A220 is a clean sheet design and the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100 to 150-seat market segment bringing together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest generation GTF™ engines. The A220 delivers a 50% reduced noise footprint, up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat and CO 2 emissions – compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards.