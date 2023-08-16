Croatia Airlines unveils expanded flight schedule for winter 2023/2024

Croatia Airlines has introduced its winter flight schedule for the period between October 29, 2023, and March 30, 2024. The national carrier plans to enhance its offerings in response to passenger needs, tourism development, and transportation infrastructure enhancement.

Key points from the announcement include:

Croatia Airlines aims to increase the number of flights by 11.8% and raise available seats by 13.6% during the winter season.

The winter flight schedule introduces new international routes, extends flights on specific seasonal routes, and overall increases flight frequency and available seats compared to the previous winter.

Croatia Airlines will connect 7 domestic airports with 13 international destinations via a total of 23 international routes. The airline will also provide domestic flights connecting cities like Zagreb, Split, Dubrovnik, Pula, and Zadar.

Notable additions include direct international flights between Zadar and Munich twice a week and a year-round Osijek-Munich route operating on Mondays and Fridays.

Responding to demand, the airline retains and extends flights like Split-Copenhagen, Split-London Heathrow, Dubrovnik-Frankfurt, and Zagreb-Mostar.

Summer operations are extended into the winter, including routes like Split-Zurich, Rijeka-Munich, and Pula-Zurich.

The winter schedule reflects the ongoing fleet replacement process, with Croatia Airlines committed to updating the flight schedule promptly as needed.

The airline’s efforts align with its significant role in supporting Croatian tourism and the economy, building on achievements from the first half of the year and boosted by positive figures from the ongoing tourist season.