Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of 6 new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines

Air Lease Corporation announced long-term lease placements for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines, including four A220-300s and two A220-100s. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Croatia Airlines beginning in 2024 through 2025 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for six new Airbus A220 aircraft with Croatia Airlines,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “ALC looks forward to a successful long-term relationship with Croatia Airlines as the airline modernizes and expands its fleet with the newest and most fuel-efficient jets.”

LOS ANGELES, California, January 16, 2023