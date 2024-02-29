RECARO Aircraft Seating to enhance Condor’s economy class comfort on Airbus fleet

RECARO Aircraft Seating has been selected by Condor, the German leisure airline, to furnish the Economy Class cabins of its new Airbus fleet. The order comprises 28 Airbus A321 and 13 A320 aircraft, with over 9,000 BL3710 and SL3710 seats scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2028.

The BL3710 seats boast individual USB power, ergonomic design, adaptable tray tables, and a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) holder. The lightweight SL3710 model offers advanced ergonomics, USB power access, and an integrated cup holder on an eight-kilogram frame.

RECARO’s commitment to sustainability aligns with Condor’s goals, providing environmental advantages and opportunities for fuel savings. The partnership aims to maximise passenger comfort and strengthen the overall in-flight experience for Condor.