First nonstop flights to Mexico’s Pacific coast: Condor flies to Los Cabos for the first time

Condor Airlines is set to operate nonstop flights from Frankfurt to Los Cabos in Mexico, marking its first service to the Pacific coast of the country. The two weekly flights will commence from November 2024, facilitated by Condor’s new A330neo aircraft.

This expansion allows German holidaymakers to explore the Pacific coast in addition to the already popular destination of Cancún. The new flights aim to provide maximum travel comfort, fuel efficiency, and quiet flight, with options ranging from Economy class with ergonomic seats to Prime Seats in the front row of Business Class.