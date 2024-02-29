SMBC Aero Engine Lease partners with Acumen Aviation for SPARTA asset management platform

SMBC Aero Engine Lease (SAEL) has selected Acumen Aviation’s SPARTA Records Dataroom, a secure online Records Management System (RMS), for digitised aircraft engine records storage.

SAEL is the launch customer for SPARTA’s Continued Airworthiness Management Module (CMM), featuring track and trace functionalities for AD’s and SB’s, along with customised asset configuration.

Acumen’s tailored solutions and SPARTA’s open-source technology played a pivotal role in meeting SAEL’s requirements efficiently. SPARTA, a cloud-based integrated platform, seamlessly organises and controls data throughout the life cycle of multiple assets.

SAEL expressed confidence in the platform, anticipating efficiency improvements in day-to-day engine leasing activities and a long, mutually beneficial relationship.