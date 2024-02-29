Boeing secures $3.4 billion contract for 17 P-8A Poseidon aircraft, expanding fleet for Canada and Germany

The U.S. Navy has granted Boeing a $3.4 billion contract for the production of 14 P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force and three additional P-8s for the German Navy.

The deal signifies Canada’s adoption of the P-8A to replace its CP-140 Auroras, with the first delivery expected in 2026. Boeing’s economic commitments to Canada are estimated to generate over 3,000 jobs and contribute at least $358 million to the country’s GDP over a decade.

Germany, having initially procured five P-8s in June 2021, has expanded its fleet to eight, with deliveries starting in 2025. Boeing has partnered with ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH and Lufthansa Technik in Germany for systems integration, training, and support.

The P-8A Poseidon programme involves collaborative efforts between Boeing and CAE in Canada, Germany, and Norway. With 200 P-8s in service or on contract across nine countries, including the U.S., Australia, India, and the U.K., Boeing continues the global expansion of P-8 maritime patrol capabilities.