Condor expands autumn 2024 flight schedule with daily flights to Thailand (alternatively Bangkok & Phuket) and Berlin-Dubai connection

Condor announces the addition of two new destinations to its autumn 2024 flight schedule, offering four weekly flights from Frankfurt to Bangkok and three weekly flights to Phuket. Additionally, Condor will launch a daily connection from Berlin to Dubai.

Using an Airbus A330neo aircraft, Condor becomes the only German airline to provide non-stop flights from Germany to Phuket, while also offering direct flights to Bangkok from Frankfurt.

The Dubai flights will be operated daily using an A320neo, starting October 2024.

The move marks Condor’s return to Asian destinations since the pandemic, providing holidaymakers with access to vibrant Bangkok and the beautiful beaches of Phuket. Ticket prices start at 349.99 euros for the Thailand routes and 249.99 euros for the Berlin-Dubai connection, with bookings available through tour operators, travel agencies, and Condor’s official website.