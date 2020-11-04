Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation mulls flights from Kinshasa to Brussels

Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation (CAA), a regional airline of the Democratic Republic of Congo based at N’Djili airport in Kinshasa, intends to shortly add its first A330-200, MSN 505 (formerly with Cyprus Airways 5B-DBS and Air Europa EC-LQO), as the airline looks to add flights to Brussels from Kinshasa.

CAA, marketed as FlyCAA, offers an extensive network of domestic scheduled passenger flights, as well as cargo flights. The current fleet consists of one Airbus A321, one ATR 72-500 and three Fokker F-50s.

However, due to safety and security concerns, the airline (like most airlines of the Democratic Republic of Congo) is on the blacklist of the European Union. To overcome that difficulty, it might be trying to get an exception or register the aircraft in a foreign country with expatriate pilots and a foreign AOC, so their A330 is allowed in the EU. A similar construction has been used with TAAG Angola, which was only allowed to use certain Boeing 777s on its routes to Portugal.

