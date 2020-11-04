Eurowings takes off for the first time at the new Capital City Airport

Eurowings took off for the first time at the new capital city airport Berlin Brandenburg – three times in a row: this morning at 06.20, flights EW8058 to Cologne and EW8000 to Stuttgart took off. This was immediately followed by flight EW8040 to Düsseldorf at 06.30. This makes Eurowings the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to operate scheduled flights from the new capital city airport.

In domestic traffic, Eurowings currently connects the destinations Cologne, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart with the capital at least three times a day – on many days even more frequently. Despite a reduced flight schedule as a result of Corona, the airline is focusing on the off-peak hours, which are popular with travellers. The domestic German program is supplemented by weekly flights to the Canary Islands and the Greek Islands. Eurowings plans to gradually expand the BER program in line with market conditions from spring 2021 onwards.

‘In terms of culture and history, there is hardly a more exciting European city than Berlin. The new BER will further increase Berlin’s attractiveness, becoming the entrance and exit gate to a cool, modern metropolis. And no other airline in Germany flies more tourists to Berlin than Eurowings. That’s why we will be expanding here in the future’, said Jens Bischof, Eurowings CEO.

Aircraft from Eurowings will preferably be positioned at the Pier North of the new Capital City Airport. Passengers will benefit from short distances, boarding without bus transfers and a direct building connection to the Lufthansa Lounge.