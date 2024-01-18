Norwegian and Cargolux join Norsk e-Fuel in advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production

Norwegian Air Shuttle has become a shareholder in Norsk e-Fuel, marking a significant step toward establishing a world-leading electro-fuel production facility in Mosjøen, Norway. This strategic partnership aligns with Norwegian’s goal to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030.

Norwegian’s Involvement: In 2023, Norwegian and Norsk e-Fuel initiated a partnership to build a large-scale electro-fuel production facility. The collaboration grants Norwegian early access to crucial fossil-free aviation fuels. Norwegian has invested over NOK 12 million, with plans to invest an additional NOK 45-50 million, securing more than 7,000 metric tonnes of fuel per year initially. This volume could increase to 29,000 metric tonnes annually with the operation of two planned factories. Norwegian’s commitment reflects its dedication to sustainability and aligns with Norway’s aviation fuel blending requirements.

Norsk e-Fuel Achievements: Norsk e-Fuel recently closed significant agreements on offtake and investment, securing long-term offtake agreements with Norwegian and Cargolux Airlines International S.A. The shareholder group, led by Paul Wurth, a subsidiary of SMS group and a renowned engineering company, has been extended by Norwegian’s inclusion. This development underscores Norsk e-Fuel’s progress in industrialising e-Fuel production in Mosjøen, with plans to provide e-Fuels to the aviation industry post-2026.

Offtake Agreements: Norwegian and Cargolux commit to offtake agreements covering over 140,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). Both airlines pledge strategic support for developing two additional production facilities by 2030. Cargolux emphasises the importance of e-Fuels in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in aviation, while Norwegian sees fossil-free aviation fuels as key to its 45% emissions reduction goal by 2030.

Investment and Leadership: Norwegian’s investment of around €5 million strengthens its position and ensures early access to the product. The shareholder group, now extended by Norwegian, is led by Paul Wurth, which has raised its investment by an additional €5.5 million. This collective commitment supports Norsk e-Fuel’s mission and sets the stage for advancing the project through the FEED study.

Future Plans: With a shared vision for sustainable aviation, the collaboration aims to contribute to a fossil fuel-free future in aviation. Norsk e-Fuel looks to increase production with two additional plants by 2030, emphasising the critical role of e-Fuels in shaping a sustainable aviation future in Norway and Europe. The partnership positions Norsk e-Fuel to enter the next phase of its project, backed by esteemed airlines and strong shareholder support.