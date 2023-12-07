Edelweiss now flies to the Lofoten Islands

Edelweiss expands its Norwegian destinations by adding flights to the Lofoten Islands, marking their third destination in Norway. The archipelago, hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful, offers breathtaking landscapes of mountains, beaches, and fjords.

The flights to Evenes will operate once weekly from June 10th to August 26th, 2024. Passengers can book these flights via flyedelweiss.com and other regular sales channels, enjoying the perk of transporting the first piece of sports baggage for free in the Normal category.

This addition marks Edelweiss’s 70th short-haul destination and contributes to their total of 93 destinations across 38 countries. Travellers to the Lofoten Islands are promised unparalleled nature experiences, whether they prefer coastal walks, festivals, or exploring the picturesque villages and scenic landscapes.