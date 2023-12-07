Global carbon standard launches its new pinnacle at COP28, certifying airports for achieving net zero carbon balance

A significant development in carbon management has been unveiled within the aviation industry: the introduction of Level 5 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme. This new pinnacle certification recognises airports that have achieved a net zero carbon balance for emissions under their control (Scope 1 and 2), while extending mapping, influencing, and reporting requirements for all other emissions (Scope 3).

Level 5 accreditation, announced at COP28, signifies a commitment to achieving decarbonisation across all scopes by 2050. To attain this level, airports must demonstrate extensive carbon reduction, invest in carbon removal projects, establish detailed carbon management plans, report extended carbon footprints, and engage stakeholders to drive emissions reductions.

Ten pioneering airports worldwide, including those operated by VINCI Airports (Toulon-Hyères airport in France and Beja, Madeira and Ponta Delgada airports in Portugal), Royal Schiphol Group (Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam-The Hague airports in the Netherlands), Christchurch International Airport Ltd., and Swedavia (Göteborg Landvetter and Malmö airports in Sweden), have already secured Level 5 accreditation, marking a pivotal shift in the industry’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions.

The certification aligns with the Paris Agreement’s goals, demonstrating airports’ leadership in voluntary climate action and their dedication to immediate climate action and sustainable development.