American Airlines flight returns to Albuquerque Airport after passenger attempts to open emergency exit

On 20 February, a male passenger tried to open an overwing (emergency) exit of a Boeing 737-800 (registered N352PS) about 30 minutes into American Airlines domestic flight AA1912 between Albuquerque and Chicago (ORD). Fellow passengers immediately subdued the culprit. A fellow passenger witnessed that the passenger handled the emergency door handle with brute force and that the aircraft suffered a pressurization problem with a hissing sound.

Another passenger said that a sudden wind came “out of nowhere“. Enough for the pilots to return the aircraft to Albuquerque and to hand over the unruly passenger to law enforcement.

A passenger with X username The Wonton Don commented on social media: “30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him. Just safely landed back in ABQ but HOLY SHIT.”

30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him.… pic.twitter.com/zkrtEveYgQ — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

Multiple people on an American flight AA1219, operated by a B737-823 plane (N352PS), struggled to overpower a fellow passenger as he tried to open one of the emergency exits mid-flight, forcing the plane to return to Albuquerque,shortly after takeoff on 20 February. ?Wonton Don pic.twitter.com/AGp1az7Gfy — FL360aero (@fl360aero) February 21, 2024