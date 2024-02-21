American Airlines flight returns to Albuquerque Airport after passenger attempts to open emergency exit

On 20 February, a male passenger tried to open an overwing (emergency) exit of a Boeing 737-800 (registered N352PS) about 30 minutes into American Airlines domestic flight AA1912 between Albuquerque and Chicago (ORD). Fellow passengers immediately subdued the culprit. A fellow passenger witnessed that the passenger handled the emergency door handle with brute force and that the aircraft suffered a pressurization problem with a hissing sound.
Another passenger said that a sudden wind came “out of nowhere“. Enough for the pilots to return the aircraft to Albuquerque and to hand over the unruly passenger to law enforcement.
A passenger with X username The Wonton Don commented on social media: “30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him. Just safely landed back in ABQ but HOLY SHIT.”
