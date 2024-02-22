Brussels Airlines announces gradual return to Tel Aviv operations starting March 24, 2024

Brussels Airlines is set to resume flights to Tel Aviv from March 24, 2024, with three weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The decision follows a thorough analysis and the implementation of additional precautionary measures for passenger safety.

The airline plans to monitor the situation closely, collaborating with the Lufthansa Group companies for potential adjustments in frequencies and schedules. The initial flight schedule is confirmed until the end of April, with ongoing evaluation based on evolving circumstances.

This decision comes after the Lufthansa Group’s security department approved the resumption of Tel Aviv flights in December 2023, with other group airlines already resuming operations on January 8, 2024. Brussels Airlines initially refrained from resuming flights due to low occupancy rates but now resumes operations based on a gradual increase in bookings and enhanced security measures.