Boeing replaces head of 737 MAX programme following door plug incident

Boeing is making leadership changes in response to the recent incident where a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight, leading to the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes.

Ed Clark, an 18-year veteran, is being replaced by Katie Ringgold as the vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX programme and Renton site. Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Stan Deal announced these changes, emphasising the company’s commitment to ensuring the highest quality and safety standards for every delivered aeroplane.

The incident occurred on Alaska Flight 1282 in January, prompting an emergency landing, though no serious injuries were reported. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report revealed missing bolts as a contributing factor, with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun taking responsibility for the event during an earnings call. The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes globally for inspections, with Alaska Airlines resuming flights after complying with the directives on January 26.