Unaccompanied 16-year-old mistakenly boards flight to Puerto Rico instead of Cleveland

On 22 December, a 16-year-old flying travelling alone from Tampa, Florida (TPA), to Cleveland, Ohio (CLE) on Frontier Airlines flight F9 1832 accidentally boarded flight F9 4362 to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) instead. The mix-up occurred as both flights departed from the same gate, with the Puerto Rico flight leaving first.

The teenager, Logan, who deals with flight anxiety, approached the gate in Tampa where he was assured he was boarding the correct flight, but his ticket wasn’t properly scanned. His parents realised the error when they found out he had boarded too early and was on the wrong plane. Despite attempts to reach him, Logan’s phone was off, and his parents alerted Frontier Airlines, who arranged for his return to Tampa on the same aircraft.

Logan eventually flew to Cleveland the following day. Frontier Airlines apologised for the mistake but clarified they don’t have an unaccompanied minor programme, although they permit children over 15 to travel alone.

source: CNN