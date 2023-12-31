SAS plane from Malaga made emergency landing in Copenhagen after mysterious illness on board

An SAS Airbus A320neo registered EI-SIP operating flight SK1818 from Malaga ‘AGP) to Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) on 30 December made an emergency landing in Copenhagen last night at 01:00 (UTC+1). Several passengers and crew members suddenly felt nauseous and no one understood why.

“They decided to land in Copenhagen as a precautionary measure, because they didn’t dare to take a chance and continue if there was something in the aircraft or whatever it was,” said Irena Busic, press manager at SAS.

The landing went well and was undramatic. About 140 people were on board. The passengers were accommodated in a hotel and would fly to Stockholm this Sunday on another plane.

The staff who suffered from nausea, according to Irena Busic, feel completely recovered today and will work as planned.

The A320neo must now be examined to be able to take off again. Its ferry flight to its ARN base is scheduled at 15:45 as SZS9160.

“It will be investigated by technicians to find out if there was something in the plane that caused this or if it was a coincidence,” Busic said.

Source: Aftonbladet, Expressen, Flightradar24