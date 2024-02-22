American Airlines becomes only U.S. carrier to fly between New York and Tokyo

American Airlines has received approval from the United States Department of Transportation to operate nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport (HND).

The new daily flight, set to launch on June 28, will make American Airlines the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service on this route. The service will complement existing flights with American’s joint business partner, Japan Airlines, providing up to three daily flights between JFK and HND.

Passengers will have roundtrip connections to more than 30 cities across Japan and East Asia. Tickets will be available for purchase starting February 26.

American’s schedule of services*

Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Type New York (JFK) Tokyo Haneda (HND) 11:25 a.m. 2:30 p.m.

(next day) Boeing 777-200 HND JFK 4:30 p.m. 4:35 p.m. Boeing 777-200

Japan Airlines’ schedule of services