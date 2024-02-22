American Airlines becomes only U.S. carrier to fly between New York and Tokyo

By
André Orban
-
0
41

American Airlines has received approval from the United States Department of Transportation to operate nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport (HND).

The new daily flight, set to launch on June 28, will make American Airlines the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service on this route. The service will complement existing flights with American’s joint business partner, Japan Airlines, providing up to three daily flights between JFK and HND.

Passengers will have roundtrip connections to more than 30 cities across Japan and East Asia. Tickets will be available for purchase starting February 26.

American’s schedule of services*

Departure AirportArrival AirportDeparture TimeArrival TimeAircraft Type
New York (JFK)Tokyo Haneda (HND)11:25 a.m.2:30 p.m.
(next day)		Boeing 777-200
HNDJFK4:30 p.m.4:35 p.m.Boeing 777-200

Japan Airlines’ schedule of services

Departure AirportArrival AirportDeparture TimeArrival TimeAircraft Type
JFKHND1:20 p.m.4:35 p.m. (next day)Airbus 350-1000
HNDJFK11:05 a.m.11:00 a.m.Airbus 350-1000
JFKHND1:30 a.m.4:45 a.m. (next day)Boeing 777-300
HNDJFK6:30 p.m.6:25 p.m.Boeing 777-300

