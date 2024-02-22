United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted to Denver due to damage to one of its wings

United Airlines flight UA354 from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings.

The Boeing 757-200 registered N57111, carrying 165 passengers, landed safely after pieces from the inner leading edge slat of the right-hand wing had broken off. Passengers were transferred to another plane and arrived later in Boston.

The cause of the wing damage was not disclosed, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. This comes amid heightened passenger concerns following last month’s door panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines jetliner, which was attributed to missing bolts.