Eurowings doubles its flight portfolio to Scandinavia

A total of 24 routes from Germany to Northern Europe in 2024

Eleven destinations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland

Eurowings flight portfolio to Scandinavia nearly doubled compared to 2019

Hygge, lagom and Co. are a strong pull – all year long. This is shown by the development of Eurowings routes to the far north. Compared to 2019, the number of available seats has nearly doubled. Germany’s largest holiday airline now offers 24 routes to Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Whether you want to see the northern lights during the winter in Tromsø, Norway, or stroll through Scandinavia’s capitals in summer – the north is worth a trip.

The Scandinavian destinations from all major Eurowings bases in the summer of 2024:

From Berlin

Four flights per week to Helsinki

Five flights per week to Gothenburg and Copenhagen

and Six flights per week to Stockholm

The current winter programme also includes flights to Tromsø and Rovaniemi (Lapland).

From Düsseldorf

Up to two flights per week to Tromsø and Bergen

and Four flights per week to Oslo

Ten flights per week to Gothenburg

Eleven flights per week to Copenhagen

Twelve flights per week to Stockholm

The current winter programme also includes flights to the Finnish cities of Ivalo, Kittilä and Kuusamo and to Kiruna (Sweden).

From Hamburg

Up to three flights per week to Gothenburg

Four flights per week to Oslo

Six flights per week to Stockholm

The current winter programme also includes flights to Tromsø.

From Cologne

Up to four flights per week to Stockholm

From Stuttgart

Up to five flights per week to Stockholm

COLOGNE/BONN, 22 February 2024