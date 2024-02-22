Eurowings doubles its flight portfolio to Scandinavia

- A total of 24 routes from Germany to Northern Europe in 2024
- Eleven destinations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland
- Eurowings flight portfolio to Scandinavia nearly doubled compared to 2019
Hygge, lagom and Co. are a strong pull – all year long. This is shown by the development of Eurowings routes to the far north. Compared to 2019, the number of available seats has nearly doubled. Germany’s largest holiday airline now offers 24 routes to Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Whether you want to see the northern lights during the winter in Tromsø, Norway, or stroll through Scandinavia’s capitals in summer – the north is worth a trip.
The Scandinavian destinations from all major Eurowings bases in the summer of 2024:
From Berlin
- Four flights per week to Helsinki
- Five flights per week to Gothenburg and Copenhagen
- Six flights per week to Stockholm
- The current winter programme also includes flights to Tromsø and Rovaniemi (Lapland).
From Düsseldorf
- Up to two flights per week to Tromsø and Bergen
- Four flights per week to Oslo
- Ten flights per week to Gothenburg
- Eleven flights per week to Copenhagen
- Twelve flights per week to Stockholm
- The current winter programme also includes flights to the Finnish cities of Ivalo, Kittilä and Kuusamo and to Kiruna (Sweden).
From Hamburg
- Up to three flights per week to Gothenburg
- Four flights per week to Oslo
- Six flights per week to Stockholm
- The current winter programme also includes flights to Tromsø.
From Cologne
- Up to four flights per week to Stockholm
From Stuttgart
- Up to five flights per week to Stockholm